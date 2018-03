BRIEF-Spirit Realty Names Michael Hughes As Chief Financial Officer

March 21 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL - MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - ‍HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE​