April 24 (Reuters) - SPLENDID MEDIEN AG:

* POSTPONES AGM DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TO TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE IN THE YEAR 2020 AS A VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING

* PUBLICATION OF FY RESULTS POSTPONNED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)