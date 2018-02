Feb 27 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc:

* SPLUNK AGREES TO ACQUIRE PHANTOM

* SPLUNK INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION​

* SPLUNK INC - DEAL FOR $350 MILLION

* SPLUNK INC - UNDER DEAL, TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AND STOCK

* SPLUNK INC - MAJORITY OF PURCHASE PRICE CONSIDERATION OF DEAL WILL BE PAID FROM CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET

* SPLUNK - TOTAL EQUITY CONSIDERATION PLUS PHANTOM EMPLOYEE RETENTION INCENTIVES TO RESULT IN LESS THAN 1 PERCENT TOTAL DILUTION FROM DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: