April 25 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* SPOK REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS; SOFTWARE REVENUE AND WIRELESS TRENDS IMPROVE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 REVENUE $43.1 MILLION VERSUS $41.4 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MILLION TO $177 MILLION FOR 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $4 MILLION TO $8 MILLION