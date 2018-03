Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* SPOK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS; TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH FOR THIRD SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 REVENUE $43.8 MILLION VERSUS $44.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* AUTHORIZES $10 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $161 MILLION TO $177 MILLION FOR 2018