April 24 (Reuters) - Sportech PLC:

* FY PRETAX LOSS -23.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 63.6 MILLION STG PROFIT YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 66.3 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, £1.5 MILLION, UP FROM £0.7 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AT £6.7 MILLION VERSUS £8.5 MILLION IN 2016