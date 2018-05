BRIEF-Sportech Says Signs U.S Sports Betting Platform Agreement With Sportradar AG

May 31 (Reuters) - Sportech PLC:

* US SPORTS BETTING PLATFORM AGREEMENT

* SIGNED A COMMERCIAL SPORTS BETTING AGREEMENT WITH SPORTRADAR AG

* AGREEMENT WILL BE ENABLING GROUP TO OFFER A FIXED ODDS SPORTS BETTING BOOK IN EMERGING US SPORTS BETTING MARKETPLACE

* SPORTECH WILL BE ABLE TO OFFER SPORTRADAR’S TRADING AND RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES IN ANTICIPATED ROLL-OUT OF LEGAL SPORTS BETTING IN US

* SPORTECH WILL ALSO DEPLOY SPORTRADAR'S TURNKEY SPORTS BETTING PLATFORM ACROSS ITS RETAIL BUSINESS IN CONNECTICUT WHEN LEGISLATION PERMITS