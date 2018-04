April 23 (Reuters) - Sportech PLC:

* PROPOSED SALE OF SPORTECH RACING BV

AGREED WITH RBP LUXEMBOURG ON PROPOSED SALE OF SPORTECH RACING BV FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO EUR 3.25 MILLION ON DEBT FREE/CASH FREE BASIS