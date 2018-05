May 14 (Reuters) - Sportech PLC:

* SPORTECH - WELCOMES MONDAY’S US SUPREME COURT DECISION WHICH EFFECTIVELY PERMITS EACH STATE TO NOW ADOPT LEGISLATION TO PERMIT AND REGULATE SPORTS BETTING

* WELL POSITIONED TO ACT QUICKLY AND DECISIVELY IN STATES THAT PASS LEGISLATION PERMITTING SPORTS BETTING IN WAKE OF THIS DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)