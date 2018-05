May 4 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD:

* SIGNS WITH PLAYER MARCO TULIO FROM CLUBE ATLETICO MINEIRO, UNTIL 2023

* OWNS 70 PERCENT ECONOMIC RIGHTS TO PLAYER WITH OPTION TO BUY REMAINDER UNTIL JAN 31 2022 FOR 2 MILLION EUROS

* DEAL THROUGH AGREEMENT WITH ATLÉTICO MINEIRO FOR REDUCTION OF 0.9 MILLION EUROS OF DEBT RELATED TO TRANSFER OF PLAYER ELIAS

* TERMINATION CLAUSE SET AT 60 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2JSOstM

