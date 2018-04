April 10 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED NEGOTIATION OF NEW FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* SAYS NEW BOND ISSUE OF 30 MILLION EUROS IN PROGRESS, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED SUBJECT TO DEMAND

* SAYS NEW BOND ISSUE EXPECTED IN MAY 2018

* SAYS TO REQUEST EXTENSION OF FINAL REPAYMENT TERM OF 2015 BOND ISSUE UNTIL NOVEMBER Source text: bit.ly/2IGY4qW

