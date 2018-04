April 19 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* CALLS MEETING TO DELIBERATE ON BOND MATURITY EXTENSION AND ON BOND ISSUE OF UP TO 60 MILLION EUROS

* PROPOSES TO ISSUE UP TO 6 MILLION BONDS FOR UP TO 30 MILLION EUROS AT 5.00 EURO PER BOND

* TO USE 30 MILLION EURO BONDS ISSUE TO RESTRUCTURE EXISTING DEBT Source text: bit.ly/2HyeuFf ; bit.ly/2EY7Gex

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)