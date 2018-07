July 9 (Reuters) - SPORTRADAR:

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD AND TCV AS NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERS

* CPPIB, THROUGH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, CPP INVESTMENT BOARD EUROPE AND TCV WILL ACQUIRE STAKE IN CO AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 2.1BN

* CARSTEN KOERL, FOUNDER AND CEO, WILL RETAIN HIS ENTIRE OWNERSHIP POSITION IN SPORTRADAR

* EQT WILL ALSO REINVEST A PORTION OF ITS SALE PROCEEDS INTO SPORTRADAR