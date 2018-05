May 2 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International PLC:

* HEADLINE IN DAILY MAIL ON MAY 1 REFERRED TO ‘SPORTS DIRECT’S £80M GAIN’ IN RELATION TO SPORTS DIRECT’S HOLDING IN FINISH LINE

* FIGURE OF 80 MLN STG IN DAILY MAIL HEADLINE IS “WHOLLY INACCURATE, AS ANY GAIN TO SPORTS DIRECT WOULD BE FRACTION OF THAT AMOUNT” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)