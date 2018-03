March 2 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT REGARDING DEBENHAMS PLC​

* ‍COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS TOTAL HOLDINGS IN DEBENHAMS PLC TO 29.70%

* ‍”OBVIOUS SYNERGIES THAT CAN BE ACHIEVED THROUGH INTEGRATION OF OUR RESPECTIVE WEB OPERATIONS” HEAD OF STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS SPORT DIRECT​

* ‍SEES VALUE FOR BOTH COS IN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN DEBENHAMS AND SPORTS DIRECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: