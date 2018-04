April 30 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International PLC :

* NOW HOLDS FOLLOWING ECONOMIC INTERESTS IN US STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

* 5,664,115 SHARES IN ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC, REPRESENTING 8.9% OF ISSUED COMMON STOCK

* 7,957,800 SHARES IN FINISH LINE INC, REPRESENTING 19.3% OF ISSUED COMMON STOCK OF THAT COMPANY