March 14 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc :

* SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ANNOUNCES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TRANSITION

* SAYS CEO JOHN SCHAEFER TO RETIRE

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS - PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)