BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Announces Amendment Of Revolving Credit Facility And Refinancing Of Term Loan

May 24 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc :

* SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND REFINANCING OF TERM LOAN

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS - ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MILLION

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC - AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW $40 MILLION TERM LOAN

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS - MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO MAY 23, 2023, TERM LOAN WILL ALSO MATURE ON MAY 23, 2023

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC - REFINANCING IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE INTEREST EXPENSE BY APPROXIMATELY $4.5 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC - USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020