BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Q4 EPS Of $0.14

March 28 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc :

* SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $830 MILLION TO $860 MILLION

* Q4 SALES $243.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $241.7 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $173 MILLION TO $180 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍SAME STORE SALES INCREASE IN RANGE OF 2.0% TO 6.0%​

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - QTRLY SAME STORE SALES DECREASED BY 4.5%, OR 5.2% EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE, OVER SAME PERIOD

* SEES ‍FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 1.0% TO UP 2.0%​

* ‍ FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64​

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - FOR Q1 OF 2018, SEES ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.08 TO $0.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09, REVENUE VIEW $166.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09, REVENUE VIEW $166.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64, REVENUE VIEW $845.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)