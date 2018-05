BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.14

May 24 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc :

* SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 SALES $180.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $175.7 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.4 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $199 MILLION TO $206 MILLION

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 1.0% TO UP 2.0% COMPARED TO FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.55 TO $0.64

* SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE - SEES Q2 SAME STORE SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 2.0% TO UP 2.0% COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $203.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S