BRIEF-Sporttotal FY EBIT Up At EUR 1.5 Mln

March 29 (Reuters) - SPORTTOTAL AG:

* HITS REVENUES AND EARNINGS TARGETS

* ‍IN 2017, COMPANY POSTED EBIT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION (2016: EUR -6.2 MILLION)​

* ‍ANTICIPATES REVENUES OF EUR 50 TO 70 MILLION AND AN EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR -3 MILLION AND EUR 3 MILLION FOR 2018​

* FY IN CONTINUED OPERATIONS, REVENUES ROSE FROM EUR 50.8 MILLION TO EUR 55.7 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2019, MANAGEMENT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES REVENUES OF EUR 70 TO 80 MILLION WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 7 TO 9%​

* SPORTTOTAL - ‍EUR 100 MILLION REVENUES THRESHOLD SET TO BE EXCEEDED IN 2020 FROM CURRENT PERSPECTIVE - WITH EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)