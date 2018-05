BRIEF-Spotify Announces New Hate Content And Hateful Conduct Public Policy

May 10 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA:

* SPOTIFY ANNOUNCES NEW HATE CONTENT AND HATEFUL CONDUCT PUBLIC POLICY

* SAYS TO HELP CO IDENTIFY HATE CONTENT, IT HAS PARTNERED WITH RIGHTS ADVOCACY GROUPS

* BUILT AN INTERNAL CONTENT MONITORING TOOL WHICH IDENTIFIES CONTENT FLAGGED AS HATE CONTENT ON SPECIFIC INTERNATIONAL REGISTERS

* IN SOME INSTANCES, WHEN AN ARTIST DOES SOMETHING "ESPECIALLY HARMFUL OR HATEFUL", IT MAY AFFECT WAYS CO WORKS WITH OR SUPPORTS THAT ARTIST