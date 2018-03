BRIEF-Spotify Detects Instances Of About 2 Mln Users Who Have Been Suppressing Advertisements Without Payment

March 23 (Reuters) -

* ON MARCH 21, 2018, DETECTED INSTANCES OF ABOUT 2 MILLION USERS AS OF DEC. 31, 2017, WHO HAVE BEEN SUPPRESSING ADVERTISEMENTS WITHOUT PAYMENT

* EXCLUDED THE 2 MILLION USERS FROM MAUS, AD-SUPPORTED USERS, CONTENT HOURS, CONTENT HOURS PER MAU FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017

* SPOTIFY SAYS MAUS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WERE 157 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SPOTIFY SAYS CURRENTLY DO NOT HAVE, MAY NEVER HAVE, REQUISITE DATA AVAILABLE TO ADJUST KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, OTHER METRICS PRIOR TO JAN 1, 2017

* SPOTIFY SAYS AS A RESULT OF UNAVAILABILITY REQUISITE DATA, KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, OTHER METRICS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 MAY BE OVERSTATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: