BRIEF-Spotify Q1 Loss Per Share EUR 1.01

May 2 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE EUR 1.01; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.14 BILLION, UP 26 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW EUR 1.14 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENDED QUARTER WITH 170 MILLION MAUS, UP 30 PERCENT

* PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS AT QUARTER-END GREW 45 PERCENT TO 75 MILLION VERSUS REUTERS POLL ESTIMATE OF 74.43 MILLION

* AD-SUPPORTED MAUS TOTALED 99 MILLION AT QUARTER-END, UP 21 PERCENT; QTRLY AD-SUPPORTED REVENUE EUR 102 MILLION, UP 38 PERCENT

* QTRLY ARPU WAS EUR 4.72, DOWN 14 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 REVENUE EUR 1.1 BILLION - EUR 1.3 BILLION; SEES Q2 OPERATING. LOSS EUR 60 MILLION - EUR 140 MILLION

* SEES Q2 TOTAL MAU 175 MILLION - 180 MILLION; SEES Q2 TOTAL PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS 79 MILLION - 83 MILLION

* EXPECTATIONS FOR FY 2018 UNCHANGED

* AVERAGE MONTHLY PREMIUM CHURN RATE FOR QUARTER FELL BELOW 5 PERCENT

* GROWTH IN FAMILY & STUDENT PLANS CONTINUES TO WEIGH ON ARPU, AS DOES SHIFT IN MARKET MIX

* MAJORITY OF AD-SUPPORTED REVENUE CONTINUES TO BE DRIVEN THROUGH DIRECT CHANNEL

* GROWTH IN PROGRAMMATIC CONTINUES TO OUTPERFORM CO’S EXPECTATIONS NEARLY DOUBLING YOY

* AD SPENDING CONTINUES TO GROW FASTER ON MOBILE PLATFORM, WHICH COMPRISES MAJORITY OF AD REVENUE

* FROM A PRODUCT PERSPECTIVE, VIDEO IS CO’S FASTEST GROWING SOURCE OF REVENUE

* EXPECT GROSS MARGIN TO NORMALIZE TO HISTORICAL SEASONAL PATTERNS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* AT QUARTER-END, HELD EUR 1.6 BILLION IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: