BRIEF-Spotify Reports 159 Mln MAUs, 71 Mln Premium Subscribers As Of Dec. 31, 2017‍​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spotify:

* SPOTIFY SAYS 159 MILLION MAUS AND 71 MILLION PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* ‍SPOTIFY​ SAYS FY 2017 PREMIUM ARPU €5.32 VERSUS €6.20 LAST YEAR

* SPOTIFY SAYS 2017 REVENUE WAS EUR 4.09 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.95 BILLION

* ‍SPOTIFY​ SAYS FY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT €8.14

* ‍SPOTIFY SAYS 2017 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT WAS EUR 1,235 MILLION VERSUS EUR 539 MILLION​

* SPOTIFY SAYS AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2018, CO HAD 177 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING‍​

* ‍SPOTIFY SAYS 2017 PREMIUM CHURN 5.5 PERCENT VERSUS 6.6 PERCENT

* ‍SPOTIFY​ SAYS PLANS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN ADDING BOTH PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS AND AD-SUPPORTED USERS

* SPOTIFY SAYS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, PREMIUM CHURN WAS 5.1%, DOWN FROM 6.0% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* SPOTIFY SAYS CO IS CURRENTLY IN 61 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES; EUROPE IS CO‘S LARGEST REGION

* ‍SPOTIFY SAYS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 PREMIUM ARPU WAS EUR 5.24 VERSUS EUR 6.00 FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* SPOTIFY SAYS ON AVERAGE 25 CONTENT HOURS PER MAU WERE STREAMED IN EACH MONTH OF Q4 2017, UP 13 PERCENT

* ‍SPOTIFY​ - ISSUED 10 BENEFICIARY CERTIFICATES/SHARE HELD TO ENTITIES OWNED BY DANIEL EK, MARTIN LORENTZON, FOR 379.2 MILLION BENEFICIARY CERTIFICATES

* SPOTIFY SAYS BOARD CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF NINE DIRECTORS AND IS COMPOSED OF CLASS A AND CLASS B DIRECTORS‍​

* SPOTIFY SAYS FY PRO FORMA NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT €4.28

* SPOTIFY - ENGAGED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & CO AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO ADVISE, ASSIST REGARDING SOME MATTERS RELATING TO LISTING

* SPOTIFY SAYS AS OF FEB 22, FOUNDERS DANIEL EK & MARTIN LORENTZON OWNED OR CONTROLLED ABOUT 37.3% AND 43.1% OF COMBINED VOTING POWER, RESPECTIVELY

* ‍SPOTIFY​ - AS OF JULY 1, EK DOES NOT GET BASE SALARY BUT GETS ANNUAL BONUS SUBJECT TO FULFILLMENT OF MILESTONES AND/OR DISCRETIONARY APPROVAL BY BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2F3HsIw)