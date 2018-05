May 10 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA:

* SPOTIFY SAYS WILL NOT ACTIVELY PROMOTE R. KELLY’S MUSIC, BUT HIS MUSIC WILL STILL BE AVAILABLE ON THE SERVICE

* SPOTIFY SAYS REMOVING R. KELLY’S MUSIC FROM ALL SPOTIFY OWNED AND OPERATED PLAYLISTS AND ALGORITHMIC RECOMMENDATIONS

* SPOTIFY - DECISION ON R. KELLY REFLECTS ITS NEW POLICY ON HATE CONTENT