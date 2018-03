BRIEF-Spotify Sees Q1 Revenue EUR 1.1 Bln To EUR 1.15 Bln

March 26 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology Sa:

* SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. RELEASES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FIRST QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 22 TO 27 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 50-EUR 80 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING LOSS EUR 230-330 MILLION

* SEES Q1 TOTAL MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS OF 168 MILLION TO 171 MILLION, UP 28-31 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 TOTAL PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: 73 MILLION TO 76 MILLION, UP 41 PERCENT TO 46 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL MAUS 198-208 MILLION, UP 26-32% Y/Y

* SPOTIFY - FY OPERATING. LOSS FORECAST INCLUDES ESTIMATED COST FOR DIRECT LISTING OF ROUGHLY EUR 35-40 MILLION, EXPECTED TO EXPENSE IN Q2

* SPOTIFY - ANTICIPATE CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT EUR 260-300 MILLION FOR FY

* SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY - SEES Q1 GROSS MARGIN OF 23 PERCENT TO 24 PERCENT (INCLUDING 60 BP BENEFIT FROM ONE-TIME ESTIMATED ACCRUAL ADJUSTMENT FOR PRIOR PERIODS)

* SPOTIFY - ANTICIPATE CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT EUR 95-105 MILLION IN Q1