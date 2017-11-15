FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line results from the second cohort of part A of the phase 2 achieve trial

Reuters Staff

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - ‍Inarigivir 50mg daily for 12 weeks met both primary endpoints of safety and efficacy in second cohort of achieve trial​

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - ‍inarigivir demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in hbv dna at week 12 compared to combined placebo group​

* Spring Bank Pharma - sees Gilead initiating Phase 2 trial examining co-administration of inarigivir, vemlidy​ for infections with chronic HBV in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
