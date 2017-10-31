FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - Q3 loss per share $0.85
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - Q3 loss per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - top-line results from second inarigivir monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve trial will be released in Q4 2017​

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will enable co to fund expenses, capex through 2019-end

* Spring Bank - expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will not be enough to fund development of inarigivir beyond Phase 2 achieve trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.