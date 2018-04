BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Says Net Loss For Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Was $4.9 Mln, Or $0.37 Per Share

April 27 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NET LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.9 MILLION, OR $0.37 PER SHARE

* SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATES THAT EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO Q4 2019

* SPRING BANK PHARMA - ANTICIPATES THAT EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND INITIATION OF ANY PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR INARIGIVIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: