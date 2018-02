Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spring Fg Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A HALF-YEAR OPERATING LOSS OF CIRCA $1.5M FOR PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER 2018

* RUSSELL SCOTT‍​ RESIGNED AS CFO

* ‍ANTICIPATES A WRITE-DOWN OF CARRYING VALUE OF GOODWILL OF ITS FINANCIAL PLANNING, INVESTMENT ADVICE & PRODUCT SALES CGU​