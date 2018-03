March 21 (Reuters) - Spring Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK11.6 CENTS PER UNIT​

* FY REVENUE $76.7 MILLION, UP 1.7%

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXATION $55.16 MILLION VERSUS $91.29‍​ MILLION