BRIEF-Springer Nature Says Is Planning IPO

April 12 (Reuters) - Springer Nature Ag:

* SPRINGER NATURE IS PLANNING IPO, LISTING ON REGULATED MARKET (PRIME STANDARD) OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* TARGETED PRIMARY PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.2 BILLION

* GROUP REVENUES OF EUR1.64 BILLION IN 2017, OF WHICH RESEARCH ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN 70%

* SPRINGER NATURE AG SAYS IPO MAY ALSO INCLUDE A SECONDARY PLACEMENT BY BC PARTNERS

* SAYS HPG WILL NOT SELL ANY SHARES IN IPO AND IS COMMITTED TO REMAINING A LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER