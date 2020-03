BRIEF-Springfield Properties Says COVID-19 Not Impacted Group's Completions Or Reservations To Date

March 24 (Reuters) - Springfield Properties PLC:

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS NOT NEGATIVELY IMPACTED GROUP’S COMPLETIONS OR RESERVATIONS TO DATE

* GROUP NOTES STATEMENT MADE BY FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON ON 23 MARCH ADVISING CLOSING OF BUILDING SITES ACROSS SCOTLAND

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.4 PENCE PER SHARE

* BOARD WILL CONSIDER QUANTUM OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019/20 IN LIGHT OF POSITION AND OUTLOOK OF GROUP AT THAT TIME.