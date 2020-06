June 22 (Reuters) - Springworks Therapeutics Inc:

* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1B COMBINATION STUDY EVALUATING NIROGACESTAT AND GLAXOSMITHKLINE’S BELANTAMAB MAFODOTIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: