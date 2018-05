May 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION

* SPRINT - SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: