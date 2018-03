BRIEF-Sprint Announces Pricing Of Private Placement Offering

March 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $3,937,500,000 OF WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES

* SPRINT CORP - UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BILLION WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES

* SPRINT CORP - WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES CONSISTING OF ABOUT $2.1 BILLION OF SERIES 2018-1 4.738% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1

* SPRINT CORP - WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $1.8 BILLION OF SERIES 2018-1 5.152% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2

* SPRINT CORP - “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2025 FOR CLASS A-1 NOTES

* SPRINT CORP - "ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES" OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES