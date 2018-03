March 12 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES

* SPRINT - UNITS COMMENCED OFFER OF UP TO $3.94 BILLION OF WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES IN TWO TRANCHES

* SPRINT - ‍ISSUANCE PART OF $7 BILLION NOTES PROGRAM ESTABLISHED IN OCT 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: