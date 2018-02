Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF $1.5 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SPRINT SAYS PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.5 BILLION OF 7.625% NOTES DUE 2026

* SPRINT SAYS INCREASED AMOUNT OF NOTES TO BE ISSUED IN OFFERING FROM $1 BILLION; SALE OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON FEBRUARY 22, 2018