May 13 (Reuters) - Sprint Bioscience AB:

* ANNOUNCES THE IDENTITY OF THE TARGET PROTEIN IN THE WHOLLY-OWNED PROJECT VADA

* GOAL IS TO DEVELOP DRUG SUBSTANCES THAT INHIBIT PROTEIN VACCINIA-RELATED KINASE 1 (VRK1) IN ORDER TO ENHANCE EFFECTS OF IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY THERAPY, RADIATION THERAPY AND CHEMOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)