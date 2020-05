May 22 (Reuters) - Sprint Bioscience AB:

* TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS OF SEK 48.5 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER UNIT IS SEK 16.50, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO SEK 5.50 PER SHARE.

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: 2 JUNE 2020 TO 16 JUNE 2020.

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS GUARANTEED IN UP TO 80% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)