BRIEF-Sprint Capital Has Amended Terms Of SCC Consent Solicitation To Increase Aggregate Consent Payment For Certain Series Of Notes

May 16 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION

* SPRINT CORP - SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION HAS AMENDED TERMS OF SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TO INCREASE AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)