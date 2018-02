BRIEF-Sprint Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Share ‍$1.76​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT REPORTS HIGHEST RETAIL NET ADDITIONS IN NEARLY THREE YEARS AND RAISES ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW* GUIDANCE WITH FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* ‍ RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE FROM AROUND BREAK-EVEN TO A RANGE OF $500 MILLION TO $700 MILLION​

* SPRINT - IS RAISING 2017 EXPECTATION FOR OPERATING INCOME TO $2.5 BILLION TO $2.7 BILLION.

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.79​

* EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE AROUND MID-POINT OF ITS PRIOR EXPECTATION OF $10.8 BILLION TO $11.2 BILLION

* SPRINT - EXPECTS 2017 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUDING DEVICES LEASED THROUGH INDIRECT CHANNELS, TO BE AT LOW END OF $3.5 BILLION TO $4 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL NET OPERATING REVENUES $8,239 MILLION VERSUS $8,549 MILLION​

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $7.1 BILLION OF FAVORABLE IMPACT FROM TAX REFORM

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.76​

* QTRLY TOTAL WIRELESS POSTPAID CHURN OF 1.80 PERCENT VERSUS 1.67 PERCENT

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $8.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL WIRELESS PREPAID CHURN OF 4.63 PERCENT VERSUS 5.74 PERCENT

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS OF 256,000 VERSUS 405,000 NET ADDITIONS LAST YEAR

* TOTAL WIRELESS END OF PERIOD CONNECTIONS AT Q3-END ‍54.6​ MILLION VERSUS 54 MILLION AT Q2-END

* QTRLY WIRELESS PREPAID NET ADDITIONS OF 63,000 VERSUS 460,000 NET LOSSES LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID ARPU $‍45.13​ VERSUS $49.70

* QTRLY WIRELESS PREPAID ARPU $‍37.46​ VERSUS $33.97

* SPRINT - REPORTED ABOUT $260 MILLION OF COMBINED Y-O-Y REDUCTIONS IN COST OF SERVICES & SGA EXPENSES, BRINGING YEAR-TO-DATE TOTAL REDUCTION TO MORE THAN $1 BILLION

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE ARPU $‍​51.26 VERSUS $57.12

* SPRINT SAYS REPORTED ABOUT $100 MILLION OF HURRICANE-RELATED AND OTHER NON-RECURRING CHARGES IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 1.71 PERCENT VERSUS 1.57 PERCENT

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE NET ADDITIONS OF 184,000 VERSUS 368,000 NET ADDITIONS LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: