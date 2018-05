BRIEF-Sprint Qtrly Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $0.02

May 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT DELIVERS BEST FINANCIAL RESULTS IN COMPANY HISTORY WITH HIGHEST EVER NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL YEAR 2017

* QTRLY BASIC INCOME PER SHARE $0.02

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $11.3 BILLION TO $11.8 BILLION IN FY

* EXPECTS CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXCLUDING LEASED DEVICES TO BE $5 BILLION TO $6 BILLION IN 2018

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.02

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS OF 39,000 VERSUS 118,000 NET LOSSES REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL WIRELESS POSTPAID CHURN OF 1.78 PERCENT VERSUS 1.75 PERCENT

* QTRLY WIRELESS PREPAID NET ADDITIONS OF 170,000 VERSUS 195,000 NET ADDITIONS REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRY TOTAL NET OPERATING REVENUES $8,083 MILLION VERSUS $8,539 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $8.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL WIRELESS PREPAID CHURN OF 4.30 PERCENT VERSUS 4.69 PERCENT

* TOTAL WIRELESS END OF PERIOD CONNECTIONS AT Q4 2017-END WAS 54.6 MILLION VERSUS 54.6 MILLION AT Q3 2017-END

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID ARPU $ 44.40 VERSUS $47.34

* QTRLY WIRELESS PREPAID ARPU $37.15 VERSUS $38.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: