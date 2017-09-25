FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprint says entered into a commitment letter with JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs USA
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Sprint says entered into a commitment letter with JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs USA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp

* Sprint Corp says on Sept 20 entered into a commitment letter with JP Morgan Chase Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, other commitment parties - sec filing

* Sprint Corp - ‍unless previously terminated, commitments under commitment letter and, if executed, credit facility will terminate on march 20, 2019​

* Sprint - pursuant to letter, commitment parties have committed to provide an unsecured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount up to $3.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2wgW2rX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
