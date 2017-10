Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at Sprint on Sept. 22

* Sprint corp - ‍Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 15​

* Sprint - iPhone X, will be available to pre-order at sprint on Oct. 27; iPhone x will be available in Sprint channels starting on Nov. 3​