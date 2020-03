BRIEF-Sprint Says It Is Closing All But Its Most Highly Critical Retail Stores

March 17 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT CORP - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ABOUT 71% OF SPRINT RETAIL STORES ACROSS THE COUNTRY STARTING MARCH 17

* SPRINT - ALSO ATTEMPTED TO KEEP STORES OPEN WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE FROM WHERE MOST CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES LIVE AND WORK

* SPRINT - CLOSING ALL BUT ITS MOST HIGHLY CRITICAL RETAIL STORES

* SPRINT - ALL OF SPRINT EXPRESS AT WALGREENS LOCATIONS WILL CLOSE TEMPORARILY, AS WELL AS STORES WITHIN INDOOR MALLS AND ALL STORES IN PUERTO RICO