Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT CORP SAYS MICHEL COMBES EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $1.5 MLN‍​ ‍​

* SAYS ON JAN 3, CO ENTERED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH COMBES WITH INITIAL TERM OF 24 MONTHS FROM HIRE DATE - SEC FILING