BRIEF-Spritzer Bhd Posts QTRLY Revenue 87.0 Mln RGT

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spritzer Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 87.0 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.5 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 85.5 MILLION RGT,QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 3.4 MILLION RGT

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN GUANGZHOU CHINA

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN YEAR 2020 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE

* DECLARES A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR CURRENT FY ENDED 31 DEC 2019