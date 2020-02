BRIEF-Sprocomm Intelligence Updates on Coronavirus Impact co's Financial Results

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sprocomm Intelligence Ltd:

* GROUP’S HEADQUARTER IS ACTIVELY PREPARING FOR BUSINESS RESUMPTION

* LUZHOU PLANT IS WAITING FOR APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO RESUME PRODUCTION

* SHENZHEN PLANT GRADUALLY RESUMING PRODUCTION AFTER 3 WEEKS’ PRODUCTION HALT

* GROUP EXPECTS DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* LUZHOU PLANT IS WAITING FOR APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO RESUME PRODUCTION

* GROUP EXPECTS LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)